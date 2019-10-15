Datta Peetha row: HC frowns on state govt

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday observed that the state government appears to be having no intention of resolving the Datta Peetha imbroglio in the near future.

Justice B Veerappa made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Sri Guru Dattatreya Peetha Devasthana Samvardhana Samiti. The advocate for the Samiti, Vivek Reddy, submitted that the government had nominated Mujawar to perform pooja on the basis of the recommendation of an expert committee formed over the issue. But the decision of the government hurt feelings of Hindu devotees and devotees wanted only Hindus to perform the pooja. Also, the Samiti objected to nomination of critic Rahamath Tharikere as the member of the expert committee, he added.

The court observed that the government should try to resolve the sensitive controversies holding talks with with stakeholders. "But, it seems that the government has no intention of resolve the controversy in the near future."

DKS aides file appeal

The aides of former minister D K Shivakumar have filed a writ appeal before the high court seeking an extension of order restraining Enforcement Directorate from arresting them in connection with a case pertaining to seizure of Rs 8.69 crore from Shivakumar's Delhi residence.

The advocate for petitioners submitted that the petitioners were unable to file writ appeal before the Supreme Court seeking quashing of ED summons due to court holidays and hence they had filed an appeal before the high court seeking extension of protection from arrest. A division bench had granted protection for four weeks on September 17.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar said that the petition will be heard on Tuesday.