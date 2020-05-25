Davangere man ends life at quarantine centre

Davangere man ends life at quarantine centre

DHNS
DHNS, Davangere,
  • May 25 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 23:14 ist

A 34-year-old man, who was quarantined on the district hospital premises, committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet on Monday morning.

However, his reports returned negative for coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Deceased B M Manjunath was a resident of Basapur. He was placed in quarantine as his house came under Anekonda containment zone. His throat swab sample was drawn during a random testing on May 20.

According to doctors, Manjunath was undergoing treating for mental illness at Manipal Hospital. Besides, he had kidney problems. The Badawane police haver registered a complaint.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Davangere
man ends
life 
quarantine centre

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 