Davangere man ends life at quarantine centre

A 34-year-old man, who was quarantined on the district hospital premises, committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet on Monday morning.

However, his reports returned negative for coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Deceased B M Manjunath was a resident of Basapur. He was placed in quarantine as his house came under Anekonda containment zone. His throat swab sample was drawn during a random testing on May 20.

According to doctors, Manjunath was undergoing treating for mental illness at Manipal Hospital. Besides, he had kidney problems. The Badawane police haver registered a complaint.