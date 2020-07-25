Davangere mayor, wife, son test positive

Davangere Mayor B G Ajaykumar tested positive for Covid-19 here on Saturday.

He was in home quarantine for the past some days after he complained of cough and bodyache. He underwent rapid antigen test and the results confirmed that he was infected by Covid-19. His wife Mangala and son Bharath also tested positive. But his daughter Neha has tested negative.

Speaking to DH, Ajaykumar said Covid is not a deadly disease. So, people need not worry about it. But they have to follow guidelines of the government such as wearing face mask and using hand sanitiser. They must not step out of their homes without any valid reason.

Ajaykumar said as mayor, he has to visit all 45 wards of the corporation. He had taken all preventive measures. Yet, he tested positive for Covid. So, people must take utmost care, the mayor said.

On his birthday celebrations being held in his office without people wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, he said he had come to office as usual that day. But the staff greeted him on his birthday. Besides, it was done 25 days ago. So, it must not be linked with Covid-19, the mayor said.