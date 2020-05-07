Davangere records fourth Covid-19 death; infections jump to 47 

A 55-year-old woman (P-694) from Jalinagar in Davangere, with complaints of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and diabetes, lost her battle against Covid-19 at Chigateri District Hospital on Thursday.

With this, the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the district has reached 4.

The woman’s throat swab sample had returned positive for novel coronavirus hours after her death.

Patient-694, a diabetic, was admitted to Bapuji Hospital on May 1 after she developed cough and fever. On May 3, she was shifted to Chigateri district hospital following a complaint of breathlessness. Her throat swab sample was sent to the lab for examination.

On Thursday, Davangere saw two more women test positive for Covid-19.

The district had recorded just three cases till April 28. But it saw a flurry of cases in the last five to six cases. As on May 7, Davangere has 41 active cases.

Meanwhile, Dhanakshirur in Badami taluk, Bagalkot district, witnessed three more women, including an 80-year-old woman and a teenage girl, contract virus. The village now has 16 Covid-19 cases - all reported in two days.

All cases are said to be the contacts of a pregnant woman who tested positive for the virus, last week.

More than 80 primary and secondary contacts from Dhanashirur have been quarantined at a residential school at Chikkamuchchalagudda.

3 new cases in K’buragi

A 35-year-old man from Kareem Nagar, a lorry driver who used to transport onion to Hyderabad, believed to have contracted virus from Patient 642, a native of Kodli village in Kalagi taluk, during one of the

trips.

A couple - a 41-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, from Islamabad Colony in the city, both contacts of Patient 641, have tested positive for the virus.

These three cases have taken the district Covid-19 cases count to 67. Of which, 29 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths has remained six.

Hirebagewadi in Belagavi taluk on Thursday reported a fresh case after a lull of four days.

A 13-year-old girl (Patient 700), a primary contact of Patient 364, tested positive for Covid-19. The district’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 74.

Two patients (P-284 and P-300) were discharged from BIMS Hospital post-recovery on Thursday. With this the number of recoveries has increased to 36, said Dr Vinay Dastikoppa, BIMS Director.

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli told reporters that the swab samples of all 37 media persons in the district have returned negative.

Infections continue to mount in Kalaburagi. The district saw three fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

12th case in Dharwad

The days also saw a 35-year-old man from Hosayellapur in Dharwad test positive for Covid-19. This is the 12th case in Dharwad district and 705th in the state