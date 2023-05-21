Day One of KCET passes off smoothly

The day one of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 went on smoothly despite traffic diversions at many parts of Bengaluru due to swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

As per the advisory issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) the students reached the KCET centres in Bengaluru two hours early and the college managements provided them breakfast. No untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the city.

However, the students appearing for the test at St Joseph’s Indian Composite PU college, Vittal Mallya Road - few metres away from the Kanteerava stadium where the swearing-in ceremony was held - found it difficult to concentrate as there was too much disturbance.

“There was lot of noise outside and we found it difficult to concentrate,” said a student. There was a power cut for a brief span of time at an exam centre in Bengaluru. There was similar incident in the government PU college in Madiwala. But, the college authorities said students were not put into inconvenience due to power cut.

“Biology was moderately easy compared to Mathematics which was tough and lengthy,” said Tarun Patel, a student said.

“I had verified previous years Mathematics question papers and this year’s was the toughest,” said another student. On Day One as many as 2,00,457 students (82.53%) appeared for Biology and 2,39,716 (93.78%) appeared for Mathematics paper across the state. As many as 2,61,610 candidates registered for the KCET this time. On Sunday the test will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry subjects.