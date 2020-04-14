DC facilitates labourer to conduct last rites of father

Thanks to the efforts of Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli, a labourer under quarantine, was facilitated to attend his father's funeral in Rajasthan.

In view of the ban on the interstate movement of vehicles, the unidentified Rajasthani labourer, along with other labourers, were intercepted by the police on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway, while they travelling towards their home state in a goods truck during the lockdown.

At least 250 of them including men, women and children were housed in a Social Welfare Department hostel at Nehru Nagar and at the Morarji Desai Residential School hostel at Halbhavi in Hukkeri taluk near the national highway.

One of the Rajasthani labourer who hails from Barmer, received a call on Sunday, that his father had passed away. He wanted conduct the last rites of his father and informed the hostel authorities. He also assured to pay for the taxi if permission was granted by the district administration to leave the city.

The hostel authorities brought the matter to the notice of Bommanahalli who verified the same from the officials in Barmer. He got him the due permission letters issued for travel, along with permit for the taxi, he boarded to travel.

Bommanahalli told DH that necessary permission documents were issued to the labourer for his travel to Barmer.