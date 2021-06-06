DC persuades villager to take Covid-19 jab

The deputy commissioner noticed that Balabheema, a physically challenged man flatly refused to be vaccinated

The DC later said she would stay put at the spot till he got himself vaccinated. Credit: AFP Photo

Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Dileesh Sasi ensured that a physically challenged man, who was reluctant to take Covid vaccination, took the crucial jab after much persuasion. 

Both the DC and the CEO were in Ghattaraga village in Afzalpur taluk for launching a vaccination drive. The deputy commissioner noticed that Balabheema, a physically challenged man flatly refused to be vaccinated despite being convinced about its importance. The DC later said she would stay put at the spot till he got himself vaccinated. But Balabheema refused following which the DC said she would not move out. The CEO also joined the deputy commissioner and finally, the villager budged. 

Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna was not available on phone for comment on the issue.

