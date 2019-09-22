DC warns of stringent action for violation of conduct

Stringent action will be initiated against those who violate the model code of conduct which has come into force in the district since Saturday in view of the byelection to be held for the Chikkaballapur Assembly constitutency on October 21, informed R Latha, deputy commissioner.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, she said that in view of the chief election officer announcing the byelections and with the election code of conduct coming into force, all banners and flexes erected in all public places and the government offices in the city should be removed within 24 hours. The officials have been instructed to clear all flexes and banners installed in all private places within 72 hours in the city.

The notification for the byelections will be announced on September 23. September 30 will be the last date to submit the nomination papers. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on on October 1. October 3 will be the last date to withdraw the nominations. The nominations papers can be filed at the assistant commissioner’s office, who is also the election officer, from 11 am to 3 pm, she explained.

The elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. On October 27, the model code of conduct will come to an end. In the byelections too, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATS) will be used, the deputy commissioner

said.

Though the byelections are limited only to the Chikkaballapur Legislative Assembly constituency, however, the model code of conduct will be in force for the entire district. Hence, the model code of conduct should be compulsorily and strictly adhered to in all the local institutions, city municipal council, town panchayats and the gram panchayats.

All the government officials, employees and workers should maintain a distance from all political activities. Authorities concerned should ensure smooth supply of civic amenities like drinking water and street lights during the elections. All staff members should be available on their mobile phones 24X7 during election period.

Additional deputy commissioner Arathi Anand, assistant commissioner A N Raghunandan, tahsildar K N Narasimhamurthy and commissioner of the City Municipal Council, Umakanth, were present at the press meet.