DCC bank polls: BJP-JD(S) pact keeps Cong out of power

DCC bank polls: BJP-JD(S) pact keeps Congress out of power

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Nov 18 2020, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 02:11 ist
C P Umesh

The JD(S) and the BJP teamed up to keep the Congress away from power in the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank elections in Mandya on Tuesday.

Though the Congress had a majority, it could not reach the magic number of eight.

C P Umesh Kumar was elected as chairman and JD(S) supporter H K Ashok was elected as vice-president.

DCC Bank elections were held amid the Congress-supported directors' walkout over the stay by the court of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies against S H Narasimhaiah from participating in the voting, citing violation of norms.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JD(S)
BJP
Congress
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 