DCC bank polls: BJP-JD(S) pact keeps Congress out of power

The JD(S) and the BJP teamed up to keep the Congress away from power in the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank elections in Mandya on Tuesday.
Though the Congress had a majority, it could not reach the magic number of eight.
C P Umesh Kumar was elected as chairman and JD(S) supporter H K Ashok was elected as vice-president.
DCC Bank elections were held amid the Congress-supported directors' walkout over the stay by the court of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies against S H Narasimhaiah from participating in the voting, citing violation of norms.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo