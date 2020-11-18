DCC bank polls: BJP-JD(S) pact keeps Congress out of power

The JD(S) and the BJP teamed up to keep the Congress away from power in the District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank elections in Mandya on Tuesday.

Though the Congress had a majority, it could not reach the magic number of eight.

C P Umesh Kumar was elected as chairman and JD(S) supporter H K Ashok was elected as vice-president.

DCC Bank elections were held amid the Congress-supported directors' walkout over the stay by the court of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies against S H Narasimhaiah from participating in the voting, citing violation of norms.