Death toll increases to 93, 116 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Mysuru

Mysuru district recorded eight deaths, including a 25-year-old woman, and 145 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of death has increased to 93 and the total cases to 2,169, with 1,345 active cases.

Out of eight deaths, seven were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and the officials are tracing the contact of another.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Thursday, 38 patients recovered and were discharged. With this, a total of 731 persons have been discharged.

Out of 116 fresh cases, 42 are contacts of infected patients, 45 Influenza-like illness (ILI) cases, 13 cases are with a travel history and two pregnant women.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 23

The Health department authorities have observed 18,383 persons till date. While 15,925 completed quarantine period, 1,131 are under quarantine. The authorities have tested a total of 34,784 samples. The district administration has identified new 84 containment zones on Thursday.