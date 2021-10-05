Deaths due to contaminated water: Karnataka CM orders probe

Following the death of six people after consuming contaminated water at Makarabbi village in Vijayanagar district, Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai ordered a probe into the incident. The government also announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for each of the victims' families.

"Reports of death of people after consuming contaminated water is extremely saddening. The government has taken it seriously," he said.

Bommai said that a team under IAS officer Munish Moudgil will investigate the incident. "They have been asked to submit the report within a week about the persons responsible for the incident, and how the sewage water got mixed with drinking water?" he said.

The government will take action against officials, engineers and senior officials responsible based on the report, Bommai added.

According to reports, more than 100 people were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water in the village, located in Hoovina Hadagali taluk of Vijayanagar.

Meanwhile, commenting on three deaths due to Monkey Fever reported in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, Bommai said that a report was sought from the Regional Commissioner regarding the deaths.

