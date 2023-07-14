Debt-ridden couple end lives in Karnataka's Chikmagalur

In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a fan inside a house at Jannapura in the town on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Madhu (27) and Monika (21). Both were construction workers. It is believed that they had borrowed loans from others and could not repay them. This prompted them to take the extreme step.

Also Read | Couple poison their two children, then kill selves in Bhopal

The couple did not come out of the house for hours. Suspicious over this, the neighbours opened the door and found them hanging.