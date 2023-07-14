Debt-ridden couple end lives in Karnataka

Debt-ridden couple end lives in Karnataka's Chikmagalur

It is believed that the deceased had borrowed loans from others and could not repay them.

DHNS
DHNS, Bhadravathi,
  • Jul 14 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 10:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a tragic incident, a couple reportedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a fan inside a house at Jannapura in the town on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Madhu (27) and Monika (21). Both were construction workers. It is believed that they had borrowed loans from others and could not repay them. This prompted them to take the extreme step.

Also Read | Couple poison their two children, then kill selves in Bhopal

The couple did not come out of the house for hours. Suspicious over this, the neighbours opened the door and found them hanging.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Suicide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do

 