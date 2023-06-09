Deccan Herald Mastermind daily student edition launched

The Deccan Herald Mastermind daily student edition was launched here on Friday.

Multiple world Billiards and snooker champion and Arjuna awardee Pankaj Advani was the chief guest while activist, technocrat and educationist Wooday P Krishna was the guest of honour.

The newspaper will officially begin circulation from June 12 to reach students across schools and pre-university colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davanagere, Hosapete and Kalaburagi.

The daily student edition of the newspaper will run from Monday through Friday. It is designed to cater to students through visually appealing graphics and trivia whilst highlighting current affairs across various sectors such as economy, culture, science, technology, sports, civic affairs and environment. It will also contain puzzles, MCQs, and vocabulary exercises to engage students.

The papers will also contain the occasional ‘people in news’ feature to highlight a newsworthy national or international figure and standalone charts with significant trends.

Winners of the DH/PV Mastermind subscription lucky draw were also awarded on Friday. Chinmayee Raj M R won an electric bike as the bumper prize. Others won mobile phones, tablets and smart watches.

TPML Director Chaitanya Netkallappa and CEO Sitaraman Shankar were present.