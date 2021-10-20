Decision on grand procession in Belagavi on Karnataka Rajyotsava after discussion with experts: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that demand for organising a grand procession on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi on November 1 has come to his notice.

The decision regarding the demand will be taken after talks with experts, he said.

Bommai told reporters on Wednesday that new cases of Covid-19 were on the downside in Belagavi but no decision has been taken regarding processions being allowed. Meeting with experts will be held regarding the demand from Kannada activists of the town.

He said he will visit Kittur on October 23 for the inauguration of Kittur Utsav, celebrated to mark the victory of Rani Channamma over the British.

Regarding the demand to rename the Mumbai Karnataka region as Kittur Karnataka, Bommai said the decision has to be taken at a Cabinet meeting.

He expressed confidence that BJP candidates would emerge victorious in the by-elections for Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies. CM would be in Hangal and campaign for three days.

