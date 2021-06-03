Decision on Karnataka board exams to be taken on June 4

The fate of board examinations in Karnataka will be decided on Friday as the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will address the press conference around 10 am.

According to the information available from sources, the minister had convened a meeting with the officials of the department of pre-university education and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) and also gathered opinions from several experts, including Prof M K Sridhar, a member of National Education Policy Draft Committee.

Also read: Cancellation of class 12 exams may leave Karnataka students in lurch

According to the sources, the minister is still firm about conducting examinations. He even sought support from all other ministers and elected representatives to conduct the examinations for both second PUC and SSLC.

"He gathered opinions from us on both fronts. We have provided information about both options to conduct examinations and options available to promote children. But even we have no idea what will be the decision," said one of the senior officials from the department of primary and secondary education.