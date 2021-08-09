Decision on offline classes for primary grades by August-end

The state government will take a call on resuming physical classes for lower grades by month-end.

Though the experts and members of Technical Advisory Committee for Covid-19 were in favour of resuming offline classes for primary grades, the state government has put it on hold considering the parents’ feelings and difficulties in maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour among students.

S R Umashankar, principal secretary, department of primary and secondary education, said, “There is a strong opinion of experts to reopen schools for primary grades considering their immunity level. But, considering the risk involved in transportation and maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, it has been decided not to open

right now.”

Even the private unaided school managements have met the primary and secondary education minister and requested to resume offline classes for primary grades. However, the government has decided to convene another round of meeting by the end of this month to discuss reopening of physical classes for primary grades.

“In case if there is a delay in reopening of offline classes for primary level, we will think of introducing Vidyagama and other programmes to reach the children,” added Umashankar.

Meanwhile, for the grades 9, 10, 11 and 12, the offline classes will reopen from August 23 as per the schedule announced by the chief minister recently. At the border districts, the discretionary power to resume classes is left to the district administration considering the situation. The standard operating procedure (SoP) for the same will be issued by the department in a day or two.

“There will be both online and offline options open for students, but attendance is compulsory,” said the principal secretary.

100% vaccination for staff

The department of primary and secondary education has taken necessary measures to ensure 100% vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff by August 23. Umashankar explained that the government will vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff on priority basis.

As per the data available from the department, so far, 84% of the teaching and non-teaching staff (both government and private) have received at least first dose while 19% have got both the doses.

