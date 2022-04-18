Decision on PSI post re-exam after CID report, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government will decide on conducting a re-examination for the posts of police sub-inspectors only after the CID submits its report on the irregularities that are being probed.

“Once we get the CID report on the extent of the irregularities - was it in just one centre or multiple centres - we will make a decision,” Bommai told reporters.

The written examination for the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors was held on October 3, 2021, at 92 centres. Earlier this month, the government ordered a CID probe following allegations that the exam results were manipulated.

“As soon as the home minister got to know of the complaints, it was given to the CID. We gave it to the CID so that an impartial probe happens. If it was some other party’s government, they would have tried to cover it up. The CID has been given a free hand. Whoever is involved - be it at the exam centre, at the supervisory level or higher-ups - a comprehensive probe has been ordered,” Bommai said.

Hubballi violence

Bommai said the investigation is underway on the Hubballi violence.

“We have arrested everyone. And, whoever is behind it, the leaders...those guilty will face action as per law,” he said.

As many as 89 people were arrested and around 60 taken into preventive custody following the Saturday night violence. Section 144 has been imposed in Hubballi till April 20.

