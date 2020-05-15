Decision on SSLC exams on Monday: Minister

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that a decision on conducting SSLC examination will be taken on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Suresh Kumar said, “A meeting with the officials has been scheduled for Monday. A final decision will be taken in the meeting. The time table and date will be finalised on the same day, if possible.”

“While several people have favoured the conducting of the examination, a few educationalists have suggested not to conduct exams. I have discussed with educationalists like Baragur Ramachandrappa, B K Chandrashekar, B L Shankar, and L Hanumanthaiah. I will discuss the matter with MLCs elected from the teachers and graduates constituencies via video conference on Saturday,” Kumar said.

Punar Manana, revision classes for SSLC students broadcast on DD Chandana TV channel, has received an overwhelming response, Suresh Kumar said.

The minister said that the department is surveying government school students who have internet and smartphone facility at home. As of now, the authorities have surveyed 48 lakh students and 25 lakh of them have internet and smartphone, he said.

The authorities of the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) are asked to conduct a study on reducing syllabus for the next academic year, he added.