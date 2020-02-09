Decision on ST quota hike after report: CM Yediyurappa

DHNS
DHNS, Harihar ,
  • Feb 09 2020, 22:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2020, 22:29pm ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (DH Photo)

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Sunday that the state government would hike Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota after Justice H N Nagamohan Das submits his report in June.

Addressing a convention on the sidelines of Valmiki fair at Rajanahalli near here, Yediyurappa said, "The Valmiki community has reposed faith in me and I will not disappoint them. The state government will look into the demand for a separate secretariat for the development of STs in the coming days."

"The proposal for including Pariwar and Talvar into ST list was languishing for well over three decades. Now, the BJP-led Union government has given its approval. Similarly, the Centre has given its nod to continue SC/ST quota for another 10 years," Yediyurappa said.

 

