Decision on ST quota hike soon, Bommai tells seer

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannananda Swami that a decision will be made soon on hiking the ST quota in the state.

The pontiff has been agitating at Freedom Park since February demanding the quota hike. The Valmiki pontiff wants the ST reservation to go up from 3% to 7.5%.

Addressing the protesting crowd and the seer, Bommai said the government is waiting for the Justice Subhash Adi committee’s report. “We want the best for the community. We will take a call as soon as the report is ready. Until then, I do not want to give false assurances,” he said.

Bommai pointed out that the Supreme Court had specified that the reservation cannot exceed 50%. “I have even consulted with opposition leaders. We are examining how best we can work within these limitations. We will take a decision soon,” he said.

Bommai also met candidates affected by the PSI scam. They have been protesting against the government’s decision to cancel the results of the scam-tainted exam held in October 2021.

He urged the candidates to wait until the investigation in the case is complete. “Investigation is important. Until then, you must have patience. We will take a decision accordingly after the investigation is complete. Until then, I cannot assure you anything,” he told the candidates.