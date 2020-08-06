Decision on transgender quota soon, govt tells HC

The state government on Thursday submitted to the high court that it will soon take a decision to introduce reservation for the transgender community.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi informed this to the court during the hearing of a PIL. The proposal's draft will be placed before the Cabinet for its approval.

For some reasons, the Cabinet meeting could not happen. However, a decision will be taken soon in the Cabinet meeting, he said.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka, adjourned the hearing on the PIL filed by Sangama, an organisation working for the betterment of sexual minorities.

The petitioner has contended that a notification calls upon only 'men’ and 'women’ for filling up 2,467 vacancies for the posts of Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsmen. The notification for filling up of vacancies by the Police Department is in violation of the directions by the apex court that recognises the employment, educational and other fundamental rights of the 'third gender', they contended.