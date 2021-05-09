Decision to restrict vehicular movement during Karnataka lockdown 'thoughtless': Siddaramaiah

Prohibiting private vehicles from plying while allowing essential commodity shops to open is a "thoughtless decision" of the government during the lockdown, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said.

Asking the government to make rules after considering all factors, the former chief minister said that people in rural areas will have to walk back home after buying groceries in the market. "How can senior citizens and others walk with goods in hands?" he said.

His remarks came ahead of the statewide lockdown, which will be in place from May 10 to May 24.

"More than the pandemic, people are suffering due to the diseased administration of BJP. Lockdown guidelines are very confusing," he said. It will not be a surprise if people from rural areas start large-scale protests.

In a letter, Siddaramaiah advised the government to streamline Covid-19 management to reduce the hardships faced by patients in getting the required facilities.