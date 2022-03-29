Declare Upper Krishna, Kalasa-Banduri projects as national projects, demands Congress MP

Congress Rajya Sabha member G C Chandrashekhar on Tuesday urged the Centre to declare Upper Krishna Project-3 and Kalasa-Banduri projects as national projects.

“If the Upper Krishna Project is implemented fully, it will help to irrigate 5.9 lakh hectares and benefit seven districts of the North Karnataka region. If Kalasa-Banduri project becomes operational, it will provide potable water to people of 13 districts, including Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Gadag,” he said during Zero House in the Upper House.

He said the early execution of these irrigation projects would be beneficial to the most backward region of North Karnataka as more than 80% population there holds just 2-3 acres of arid land. Taking into account the poverty in this region, the Congress government, led by Manmohan Singh, had declared this region as very backward and also gave special status to this region under Article 371(J), he said.

Chandrashekhar also urged the Centre to implement Krishna and Palar river linking project and allocate an adequate share of water to Karnataka.

