Delay in ToD policy: Karnataka may lose Rs 150 cr central fund

Karnataka may lose about Rs 150 crore in central assistance set aside for the implementation of the transit-oriented development initiative, an opportunity to set up a model of a metro station with full multimodal integration surrounded by high-density residential units among other measures.

Earlier this year, the Centre had announced a scheme for capital investments in states under special assistance. In April, guidelines were issued for allocation of Rs 80,000 crore to 28 states in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan, including Rs 2,918 crore for Karnataka.

Part of the investment seeks to boost urban reforms for which Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside. Among the several reforms is the implementation of transit-oriented development (ToD), which will get about Rs 150 crore, which can’t be done without being backed by the policy.

The ToD policy seeks to increase the density of the population in a two-km radius along the metro corridor. For this, the government had proposed an increase in the floor area ratio, redevelopment of areas through land pooling, amalgamation and reconstruction. The zone-wise rules include penalising land banking by levying the tax.

The policy was finalised in 2020 and the draft was approved last year. However, the state government has delayed issuing a gazette notification.

Sources in the government attributed the delay in the notification to the process of consulting various stakeholders, including the BMRCL and BBMP, involved in implementing the policy.

The BMRCL has engaged contractors to develop action plans to implement ToD along the 56-km metro corridor from Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport.

“The action plan will be ready. However, BMRCL cannot do anything till the government brings together all the departments on board. That can be done when there is a policy in place,” sources in BMRCL said. Additional Chief Secretary for the Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh said all the necessary works have been completed. “We are at the final stage. The notification will be issued shortly,” he said, adding that he will also look into the compliance part to avail central funds.