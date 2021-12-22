Delegation seeks appointment of Kannada-speaking officers in central government offices in Karnataka

A delegation comprising Kannada writers has demanded the Centre to appoint officers having Kannada knowledge in Central Government offices located in Karnataka.

The delegation headed by Kannada Development Authority Chairman T S Nagabharana met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur here and submitted a memorandum to appoint Kannada-speaking employees in AIR, Doordarshan, Field Publicity and other offices in Karnataka.

He also requested the Minister to give more importance to regional language programmes in AIR.

The delegation also met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and requested him to take steps to implement Kannada in court proceedings in Karnataka especially in the High Court.

The delegation also held a meeting with Karnataka MPs and requested them to pressurise the Central Government to implement their demands.

