Delhi court sends DK Shivakumar to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar to 14-day judicial custody.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, however, directed he should be taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here where the doctors would assess his health condition to decide whether he should be kept in the hospital or taken to Tihar jail here.

The court, which heard the arguments on his bail for over two hours, posted the matter for further consideration on Wednesday. It, however, send the Kanakapura MLA to judicial custody till October 1.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj strongly opposed his bail plea and asked the court to send Shivakumar to judicial custody, while senior advocates A M Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Congress MLA, strongly pressed for his release.

“We need to conduct a detailed probe on how Shivakumar made the illegal transfer to the sum of Rs 800 crore in different bank accounts. Where did this money come from and where did it go,” Nataraj said, urging the court to send him to judicial custody.

He said Shivakumar's 23-year-old daughter made Rs 108 crore transactions. “Can anyone believe this?” he asked, adding that Shivakumar and his associates made transactions in 317 bank accounts.

“We will not provide those details now as this is not a stage of the trial,” Nataraj submitted on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate which had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 in a money laundering case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Nataraj contended that Shivakumar failed to provide any document with regard to transactions of Rs 143 crore. He and his family transacted Rs 200 crore in three bank accounts.

We have collected details from these bank accounts, and further investigations were on, he said.

He submitted that no person other than Shivakumar has control over Rs 8.56 crore seized from his house at Safdarjung here. We have taken statements from 11 persons, he submitted.

Appearing for Shivakumar, Singhvi refuted the charge made by the Enforcement Directorate. He said Shivakumar inherited properties from his father and does not hold 317 bank accounts. The value of properties increased over the years and the ED misled the court by claiming huge assets, he contended.

Also representing the Karnataka strongman, Rohatgi submitted that the Karnataka HC stayed all probe against him Income Tax related cases but the ED still continued to investigate on the basis of the same set of charges. He urged the court to grant bail to Shivakumar on conditions saying he would be in Delhi and Bengaluru. "He will be available for investigation. You can impose any conditions but grant him bail," he said.

“Shivakumar is a senior leader and 7-time MLA. He is facing health problems. Where is the basis of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act?” he asks.

The court proceedings witnessed some drama as a few women supporters of Shivakumar started crying as soon as the order was passed to send him to judicial custody. Shivakumar was produced after remaining in the ED's custody. He was thrice taken to the RML hospital due to high blood pressure.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court had quashed Shivakumar's plea challenging the stay on ED summons in the money laundering case.

A divisional bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz hearing the review petition filed by Shivakumar and four others — Sachin Narayan, Sunil Sharma, Rajendra and Anjaneya — upheld the order passed by the single-judge bench of the High Court.