Delhi HC grants bail to DKS in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress leader and former minister D K Shivakumar, who was arrested in connection with money laundering case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait passed the order with the condition that Shivakumar has to give Rs 25 lakh bond and surrender his passport. The court also directed Shivakumar to attend the investigation whenever the ED issues summons.



Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 in the money laundering case, filed bail application in the Delhi High Court, after trial court rejected his plea.



In the High Court, the former minister has cited medical reasons as one of the grounds for securing bail. The Congress leader also said that he is a seven-time MLA and was not a flight risk.

He added that the case was based on documentary evidence and there was no ground to keep him in custody. Besides, he said, he has no criminal antecedents.



However, the ED opposed his plea, saying if bail was granted to the accused in the middle of investigation, he may influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidences.



Justice Kait, who heard the matter, had reserved the judgement on October 17.

Congress MP D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar who was present in the court hall, cried after hearing the court order. Jubilant Suresh also hugged advocates and Shivakumar followers.