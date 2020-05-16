Delhi won't quarantine asymptomatic passengers

There is relief for passengers embarking on a journey to New Delhi from Karnataka.
The Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) government has decided not to put passengers without Covid-19 symptoms in institutional quarantine.
A day after over 100 passengers arriving from New Delhi held a flash protest over the abrupt change in quarantine rules, the railways shared the NCT government notification to clarify the rules for those leaving Bengaluru to Delhi.
The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal