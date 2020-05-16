Delhi won't quarantine asymptomatic passengers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:36 ist

There is relief for passengers embarking on a journey to New Delhi from Karnataka. 

The Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) government has decided not to put passengers without Covid-19 symptoms in institutional quarantine.

A day after over 100 passengers arriving from New Delhi held a flash protest over the abrupt change in quarantine rules, the railways shared the NCT government notification to clarify the rules for those leaving Bengaluru to Delhi.

