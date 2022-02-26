Demand for SDPI, PFI ban: CM says suitable steps after police report

In the wake of the demand of BJP and Sangh Parivar members to ban Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that suitable steps would be taken in coming days based on the information collected by senior police officials.

"Our senior police officials are closely watching all incidents in the State, especially in coastal areas. The government has seriously taken incidents like disturbing peace or spreading communal hatred," he said.

On Ukraine situation

In reply to the situation of students from Karnataka stranded in war-hit Ukraine, Bommai said, the Union Government has taken steps to shift students from western Ukraine to neighbouring countries by road, while the service of Russian-speaking diplomats are also being used. Safety and food are being arranged for students in eastern part, he noted.

I have spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishsnkar. As per the talks between Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin, evacuation would be done as the intensity of war lessens. It would be good for all if the war ends at the earliest, he said.

Mekedatu, budget

Just like its earlier version, the Congress' Mekedatu Padayatra now is also political. They could not prepare the DPR even when they were in power for five years. What morality they have, Bommai asked.

When asked about announcements for the North Karnataka region in the State Budget this time, Bommai said, "Budget would be tabled on March 4. Defining that now is not correct. You will come to know on that day which region gets what".

