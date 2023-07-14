Dental, med courses: KEA invites online applications

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for seat allotment of medical and dental courses for the year 2023-24.

In a statement, KEA said students, seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses, should submit applications online by 11.59 pm on July 21.

Candidates, who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in UG NEET 2023, are eligible to register and apply online.