Design Policy: Minister holds talks with WDO

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan said that there were several challenges to develop cities scientifically

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 30 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 04:53 ist
Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday held talks with a delegation from the World Design Organisation (WDO) on framing the Karnataka Design Policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan said that there were several challenges to develop cities scientifically, leading to “a great demand” for design across the world. “There’s been a challenge to make cities like Bengaluru, which houses over one crore population, more livable. The discussion was held keeping these points in mind,” he said. 

WDO’s David Kusuma said there was a need to work in collaboration and coordination with BBMP Town Planning section, BDA, education department, urban development department and other institutions to develop Bengaluru. “There are opportunities to select Bengaluru under the Protopolis concept for holistic and sustainable development. In the meeting with the minister, it was discussed to take it to the next level,” he said. 

“For progress under the Protopolis plan, it is necessary that the city should have an independent infrastructure system. To deliberate on this point, the Governing Council of WTO will hold a meeting in March,” Kusuma added. 

Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka News

