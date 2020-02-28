Despite notification, Mahadayi implementation to take a while

Despite the notification of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal award issued by the Central government, Karnataka is expected to face more hurdles before various projects in the river basin are implemented.

Experts say that getting environmental clearance will be the first of many challenges as the project is expected to submerge large tracts of forest land at Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary at Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district.

Raja Rao, former secretary, Irrigation department, said that it would take at least a year to secure all the requisite clearances, especially from the Central Water Commission (CWC). Forest and wildlife clearances, which come with riders regarding conservation and identification of alternate land to compensate for the forest area submerged for the project, will also be crucial.

Since half the works of Kalasa-Banduri project are already over, it will take six to eight months for the remainder of the works to be completed, he said, advising government officials to 'concentrate on clearances' so as to implement it as soon as possible.

Hydro-electric project

Apart from a drinking water project, a hydro-electric project is also been planned by using 8.02 TMC of the water allocated to Karnataka. Moreover, environmental impact assessment report and other studies regarding the much-delayed project was yet to be completed.

Mohan Kataraki, senior counsel of Supreme Court, who has represented Karnataka before Mahadayi Tribunal, said that the final award of Mahadayi water was subject to the appeals pending in the Supreme Court. On the notification, he said that the Supreme Court judgement itself operated as a notification as its orders were enforceable.

Sources said that even the clearances issued by various departments could be challenged by Goa and Maharastra, who also have sought a higher share of water from Mahadayi. For instance, the in-principle clearance by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, was subsequently withheld.

The State government, before getting the required clearances, will also have to assess the impact on wildlife caused by the project and ascertain whether any species will be endangered during its implementation, sources added.

Meanwhile, three states fighting for Mahadayi water have also set its eyes on the CWC's report on the exact yield of the river. "While the Tribunal has issued orders to share only around 46-47 TMC of water, there are estimations that the river yields up to 200 TMC. Once the exact assessment is out, the Supreme Court can well ask the Tribunal to re-examine the award to various states," sources added.