Despite objections, Karnataka government drops charges in communal, protest cases: Report

As many as 34 cases relating to hate speech, communal disturbances, and farmer protests were dropped by the Karnataka BJP govt last October.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the 34 cases span 10 years from 2009-2019 — before the present BJP government took charge.

It may be pertinent to note that between 2013 and 2018, the Congress government in Karnataka, under Siddaramaiah, ordered the dropping of 176 cases against nearly 1,600 activists of the SDPI and PFI, most of them linked to violating prohibitory orders. The BJP had then strongly objected to the dropping.

As per the report, for the second time since it came to power in 2019, the BJP state government in October last year overruled objections by the state police to help acquit 341 people accused in the 34 cases.

Of these, 18 cases were related to protests by farmers and other groups involving 228 persons. The remaining 16 cases involved 113 activists of youth groups linked to the Sangh Parivar: Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV), an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad; Bajrang Dal, and Sri Rama Sena.

The order issued on October 1, 2022, by the Home Department instructed the Department of Prosecution to file necessary applications before the courts concerned for the withdrawal of 34 cases mentioned in an annexure. The report noted that the state police, the prosecution department and the law department opposed the withdrawal of each of these 34 cases declaring "not a fit case for withdrawal" according to documents submitted before the state cabinet for clearance on September 19, 2022.

When questioned, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the publication: “It’s not only right-wing activists, there are people involved in farmer protests, in language protests…Many of these cases are filed against innocent people and unnecessarily.”

Meanwhile, as many as 21 cases relating to communal violence and violence that had taken place during the course of ‘cow protection’ were dropped in Karnataka by various trial courts between October and December 2020. The move had proven beneficial to Mysuru MP and BJP leader, Prathap Simha, 206 members of Hindu groups, and 106 Muslims as well.