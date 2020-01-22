Detonation a mock exercise, says HDK

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy described the entire incident of detection and detonation of the IED in Mangaluru on Monday as a mock exercise and a farce, inviting a sharp reaction from the BJP which called him “anti-national”.

“Mock exercises are conducted by the police during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. The bag, with suspected explosives found at Mangalore International Airport, contained powder used for making crackers. There was no live bomb in it,” Kumaraswamy said.

In Hubballi, criticising Kumaraswamy, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “It is an irresponsible and anti-national statement. If he knew something about the incident, he should have lodged a complaint. He should withdraw his statement, and should apologise, as his statement is against national interests.”

The Congress and the JD(S) should make it clear whether they are in favour of India or Pakistan, Joshi added.

Kumaraswamy said Mangaluru police commissioner P S Harsha had met him at the house of MLC B M Farooq. “He (Harsha) explained to me Monday’s incident. I cannot disclose the details,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that based on some information provided by the police commissioner, it was clear that Monday’s incident was a farce.

Coming down on the government, former CM said, “The bomb episode was created to appease a few organisations. The government should provide details.”

Quoting newspapers, he said, “An iron box in the bag contained cracker powder and bits of wire. There were no detonators. A large container was used to shift the bag and defuse the explosive. An

explosive is defused only if there is a live bomb. Hence, the entire incident seemed like a mock exercise.”

He urged the state government not to create a rift between religions and communities.

“Mangaluru and coastal districts were peaceful during the 14-month tenure of the coalition government. After the Union government decided to implement CAA and NRC, the country has been witnessing a series of protests. People have lost trust after the December 19 violence in Mangaluru,” he claimed.