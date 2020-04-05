Deve Gowda assures PM of support in COVID-19 fight

Deve Gowda assures PM of support in fight against COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2020, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 21:47 ist
PTI/File photo

Former prime minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support in the nation's battle against the pandemic COVID-19.

Gowda tweeted that Modi had called him on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and in response he agreed to cooperate with him in the fight against the viral disease. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called me today to discuss about the #COVID19 situation. Hon'ble PM praised my administrative experience and requested my support. I have assured him of my support in our Nation's fight against the pandemic," the 86-year old JD(S) leader tweeted.

He also that thousands of people were dying across the world due to the virus and the coming weeks were crucial for India in its fight against the disease. "As a Former Prime Minister I agreed to cooperate in the fight against #Coronavirus that has devastated not only our country but also the whole world," he stated in another tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
H D Deve Gowda
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Cultural sites through virtual tours, online sessions

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 