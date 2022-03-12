Deve Gowda rules out pre-poll alliance with BJP

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out JD(S) entering into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections amid indications that both parties are getting pally.

“If we have to go with the BJP, isn't it laughable,” Gowda, the JD(S) national president, asked at a news conference.

“We have 28 seats. Can they be asked to vacate? When I was the chief minister, we won 76 seats in the Old Mysuru region. I have lost that place, for which I will fight,” he said.

Also Read | Congress top brass likely to be cautious to address factionalism in Karnataka

“This is a party that ruled the country once. Due to envy, intolerance and other reasons, this party faced troubles. A Kannadiga becoming the PM was not digested by some people,” Gowda said. “My decision is to go before the people. I don't need to attack anyone. All I will tell them is the works we've done."

Speculation has been rife for some time that the BJP and JD(S) may be headed towards a pre-poll truck. Earlier this week, the two parties were seen teaming up to attack the Congress in the Legislative Assembly.

Gowda asserted that he wants to save the JD(S) at any cost. A public meeting has been scheduled on March 20 in Bengaluru where collective decisions will be made on how the party should plan for the 2023 polls in which it wants to win 123 seats. “We won’t fill up buses with people by giving them money. Those who genuinely want this party to stay alive will come,” he said. “The challenge in front of me is to save this party in the state. And, it's not that easy.”

Also Read | Deve Gowda dials KCR, announces support to 'fight against BJP's polarisation politics'

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda said the BJP's victory in the recent polls was because of him. "He is now camping in Gujarat. It shows his determination to bring the BJP to power,” he said, imploring his party workers to have the same zeal towards the JD(S).

According to Gowda, AAP won in Punjab because Congress did not resolve its internal issues. “The Congress has become like a regional party. All secular regional parties, including Congress, should come together keeping national interests in mind. But, that's up to them. It doesn't concern me.”

Gowda recalled the fanfare when the JD(S)-Congress coalition was formed in Karnataka in 2018. Six non-BJP chief ministers and over a dozen leaders attended HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony. “All that went in vain,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: