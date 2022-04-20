DH Impact | SC/ST fund diversion in Karnataka: Activists, Congress hit out at government

Rights groups and the Congress on Wednesday slammed the Karnataka government for ‘diverting’ funds meant for SC/ST welfare towards infrastructure projects.

This was in response to DH’s report on the government spending Rs 7,885.32 crore under Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) on drainage repair, drinking water, irrigation and other civil works.

Successive governments have used SC/ST funds for infrastructure projects.

“Such massive diversion of funds meant for SC and ST communities is unpardonable,” civil rights group Bahutva Karnataka said. “Funds meant to address centuries-old oppression are used in a manner that further entrenches it. SCSP-TSP funds must be used for welfare of SC, ST communities exclusively,” it said.

Read | Rs 7K-cr SC/ST funds 'diverted' for infra works in Karnataka

In 2013, Karnataka became the second Indian state after Andhra Pradesh to enact a law that mandates spending public money to uplift Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Under the pioneering law - the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act - the state has to spend 24.1 per cent of its total budget on SC/ST welfare: 17.15 per cent for SCs and 6.95 per cent for STs.

The problematic part of the law is Section 7(D) that deals with 'deemed expenditure'. When it comes to infrastructure works, a portion of the project cost shall be 'deemed' to have been provided for the SC/ST sub-plans; in other words, spent on SC/ST welfare.

“₹7,000 crore of SC-ST sub-plan money washed away as ‘deemed expenditure’ by Bommai Govt is the ‘modus operandi’ to deprive SC-ST of their statutory rights,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who handles the party’s affairs in Karnataka, said in a tweet. “This arises out of a deep rooted prejudice in BJP against SC-ST, treating them as mere vote banks.”

₹7,000 CR of SC-ST Sub Plan money washed away as “deemed expenditure” by Bommai Govt is the “modus operandi” to deprive SC-ST of their statutory rights. This arises out of a deep rooted prejudice in BJP against SC-ST, treating them as mere vote banks, https://t.co/yD2M9H2SuQ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 20, 2022

According to a senior officer, the ‘deemed expenditure’ clause is a necessity. “If I have to spend 24 per cent of my budget, I need this ‘deemed expenditure’ provision. Otherwise, I can’t find ways to spend,” the officer said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, a former social welfare minister who tried to streamline the sub-plans when he was in office, blamed lack of understanding behind the problem. “The real problem for ‘diversion’ of SC/ST funds is because the Social Welfare Minister hasn’t understood the SCP-TSP Act and is not assertive in allocation,” he said in a tweet.

The real problem for “diversion” of SC/ST is because the Social Welfare Minister hasn’t understood the SCP/TSP Act & is not assertive in allocation. Rs 7K cr SC/ST funds 'diverted' for infra in K'taka https://t.co/4HMrngUkMI @deccanherald — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) April 20, 2022

Check out the latest DH videos here: