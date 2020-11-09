DH Radio | The Lead: Akkai Padmashali on her political entry

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Rajyotsava Prashasti awardee and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali on why she entered politics.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, DH's Nina C George talks to Rajyotsava Prashasti awardee Akkai Padmashali. Akkai, who has for years been a grassroots activist, has recently entered the field of politics by joining the Congress. Listen in to the conversation.

Nina C George: Welcome to DH Radio? Another milestone in your life. Akkai Padmashali: Yeah. Nina: Did you ever think that you would join politics?

Akkai: Thanks for the welcome, Nina. Ten-fifteen years ago, I did not think about it. Due to the circumstances and the amount of social recognition, the amount of activist that has gone through, I think somewhere I strongly felt that without political participation, it is also not difficult to be part of the legislation process. These experiences have brought us to the forefront to join politics today...

