The Lead: Akkai Padmashali on her political entry

DH Radio | The Lead: Akkai Padmashali on her political entry

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 07:34 ist
Akkai Padmashali. Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Rajyotsava Prashasti awardee and transgender activist Akkai Padmashali on why she entered politics.

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In today's episode, DH's Nina C George talks to Rajyotsava Prashasti awardee Akkai Padmashali. Akkai, who has for years been a grassroots activist, has recently entered the field of politics by joining the Congress. Listen in to the conversation.

Nina C George: Welcome to DH Radio? Another milestone in your life. Akkai Padmashali: Yeah. Nina: Did you ever think that you would join politics?

Akkai: Thanks for the welcome, Nina. Ten-fifteen years ago, I did not think about it. Due to the circumstances and the amount of social recognition, the amount of activist that has gone through, I think somewhere I strongly felt that without political participation, it is also not difficult to be part of the legislation process. These experiences have brought us to the forefront to join politics today...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
The Lead
dh radio
Congress
Akkai Padmashali
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bihar exit polls give Grand Alliance an edge

DH Toon | Bihar exit polls give Grand Alliance an edge

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 