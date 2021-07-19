DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

DH Toon | B S Yediyurappa remains glued to Karnataka CM post

to be precise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 07:39 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday denied that he had resigned, a rumour that shrouded New Delhi after the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down. 

“So far, no one has asked me to resign. If there's any such news, there’s no value to it," Yediyurappa told reporters in New Delhi.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 