DH Toon | B S Yediyurappa remains glued to Karnataka CM post

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday denied that he had resigned, a rumour that shrouded New Delhi after the BJP top brass is said to have asked him to step down.
“So far, no one has asked me to resign. If there's any such news, there’s no value to it," Yediyurappa told reporters in New Delhi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post
France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022
326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions
These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year
Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short
Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney
How can you become a space tourist?