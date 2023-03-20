DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 20 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 06:42 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway during a visit to poll-bound Karnataka, commuters on Saturday reported waterlogging in pockets of the 118-km road, with many attributing the ‘hasty’ opening of the highway to its newfound woes.

What's Brewing

