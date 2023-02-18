DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the State Budget for FY 2023-24, which had a little something for everyone keeping the upcoming Assembly elections in mind.
Bommai presented a Rs 3.09 lakh crore Budget with gross borrowings of Rs 77,750 crore.
