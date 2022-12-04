DH Toon | Normalising hate at the university

A video showing a professor comparing a student to a terrorist and calling him by the name “Kasab” has gone viral.
The student and the said professor sorted out the issue after the professor tendered an apology. However, after the video went viral on social media, the university debarred the professor from classes.
