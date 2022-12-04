DH Toon | Normalising hate at the university

DH Toon | Normalising hate at the university

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 04 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 08:14 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A video showing a professor comparing a student to a terrorist and calling him by the name “Kasab” has gone viral.

The student and the said professor sorted out the issue after the professor tendered an apology. However, after the video went viral on social media, the university debarred the professor from classes.

