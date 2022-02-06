DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Firm on its stand of uniform dress code at schools and colleges of Karnataka, the state government on Saturday ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses.
Even as the 'Hijab Row' is snowballing into a nationwide controversy, the state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.
