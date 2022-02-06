DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 06:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 07:50 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Firm on its stand of uniform dress code at schools and colleges of Karnataka, the state government on Saturday ordered the mandatory wearing of uniform approved by the state government on school and college campuses.

Even as the 'Hijab Row' is snowballing into a nationwide controversy, the state government referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that kids at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hijab row
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Morocco boy found dead in tragic end to well ordeal

Morocco boy found dead in tragic end to well ordeal

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janambhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janambhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

 