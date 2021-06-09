Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.
He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Borrowers miss out as AI-based loan apps soar in India
Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities
DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents
There is overdependence on Chhetri, says Bhutia
Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs
Musk, Bezos, other billionaires avoid US income taxes
Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant
Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public
Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap