Dharwad gets Covid-19 testing laboratory

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Apr 25 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 23:05 ist

In a bid to ramp up its testing capacity, the state government, in association with the Centre, has set up a Covid-19 testing laboratory at the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Dimhans).

District Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday inaugurated the lab, the second of its kind in undivided Dharwad district. First being the virology lab at KIMS, Hubballi.

"The lab housed at the Multidisciplinary Research Unit at DIMHANS has trained men and equipment to conduct RT-PCR tests, which determine the presence of the Covid-19 causing SARS COV-2 virus. Each day, 100 samples of throat swab can examined at the lab," Dr Mahesh Desai, Director, Dimhans, explained.

