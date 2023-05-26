Dharwad wakes up to a double murder

Two persons, including a realtor, were brutally murdered on late Thursday night in the Kamalapur area in Dharwad.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Kudachi and his aide Ganesh.

Police said personal enmity might be the reason for the double murder.

Kudachi and Ganesh were hacked to death with lethal weapons and their bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

Sources in the police department said that Kudachi was an aide of rowdy sheeter Fruit Irfan who was murdered two years ago. He had started a real estate business two years back. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta visited the spot and collected the information.