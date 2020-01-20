Diagnosed with cancer; but living on will power: Muthappa Rai

Former underworld don and social activist Muthappa Rai on Monday hinted at retirement from active social life. Clarifying on the multiple rumours on his health conditions, Muthappa Rai told media person in Bidadi that he was diagnosed with brain cancer but has been living miraculously on will power.

Sharing details on his health conditions Muthappa Rai said, “A year ago I experienced intense back pain and tests confirmed liver cancer. Later, I underwent treatment for cancer at hospitals in New Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. Doctors told me that I have recovered 90 per cent. However, I was again diagnosed with brain cancer and doctors briefed me that I will only live for a few years and decided to return to Bidadi.”

Appeared to be unperturbed by his health conditions Muthappa Rai said, “I am 68-years-old now. I survived even after being hit with five bullets. I am not afraid of death and living entirely on will power. I will continue my social service.” Adding further, Rai revealed that he has completed all the legal procedures pertaining to his property.

“I have already prepared a legal will pertaining to my property and the same has been communicated to my children. I have also told them to give a residential plot to my associates who have been living with me for 15-20 years,” Rai explained.

Choosing to retire from an active social and philanthropic life Rai revealed that he has already resigned from Jaya Karantaka organization in which he was the founder president. “I have resigned for the post of President, Karnataka Athletics Association and I have also appointed a new president to the Jaya Karnataka organization,” he explained.