Dial this doc for cardio SoS and he guides you to nearest hospital

At 11 pm, the cardiac helpline number of Dr Padmanabha Kamath buzzes with distress calls seeking assistance from faraway Gorakhpur. Padmanabha Kamath, Head of Cardiology Department at KMC Hospital in Mangaluru, immediately swings into action and directs the caller to rush the patient suffering from a massive heart attack with low BP for treatment at a hospital in Lucknow and shares the details of the cardiologist to the family members of the patient.

The patients’ family members who were finding it difficult to access a health facility due to the lockdown heave a sigh of relief.

In another case at 6.30 am, a patient with heart problems and kidney ailment calls from Bengaluru seeking help. “I guided them to a hospital in Whitefield and the patient is improving now,” he said.

These are two instances of 150 to 200 calls and messages that this doctor receives daily on his WhatsApp helpline number 97432 -87599.

“On average, I was receiving 10 to 20 queries a day through the helpline before the announcement of the lockdown. After the lockdown, the queries have increased to 150 to 200,” explained Dr Kamath.

“Through the helpline, I guide them to the nearest hospital, or give advice as required.”

The helpline started by Kamath a few months ago has been helping people with cardiovascular problems across the country.

He maintains a list of eminent cardiologists working in different parts of India. Once he gets patient details, he shares them the contact details of the cardiologists who are close to their place. Simultaneously, he informs the cardiologist about the patient.

The helpline was started to guide those with cardiac-related cases and help them in getting medical attention near their house.

Dr Kamath said the helpline has become more meaningful during this lockdown period when availing help is difficult.

Further, general physicians from rural areas post ECGs on the helpline seeking guidance, mentioning the symptoms. After reading the ECG, he gives guidance to them, further referring to the nearest hospital for treatment.

However, Kamath clarified that the helpline is not a substitute to a doctor’s examination.