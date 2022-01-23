Digitised evaluation in KSLU brings more efficiency, transparency

The new digitised and decentralised evaluation system of answer sheets of law students, introduced in the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), Hubbali, has brought more efficiency and transparency in the evaluation process.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the University adopted this new system in August last year. Earlier, answer sheets of law students were evaluated manually on the KSLU campus at Navanagar here.

Evaluators from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and other districts had to come to Hubballi for the evaluation. It had become difficult for them during the Covid pandemic. They were facing many hurdles, and manual evaluation was time-consuming too. Now, the digitised evaluation system has solved all these problems.

Six centres in state

Online evaluation centres have been set up in six law colleges affiliated with the University across the state.

They are BMS Law College and Sheshadripuram Law College in Bengaluru, Vidyavikas Law College in Mysuru, SDM Law College in Mangaluru, KSLU in Hubballi, and Siddharth Law College in Kalaburagi.

Speaking to DH, KSLU Vice-Chancellor Ishwar Bhat said the digitised and decentralised evaluation system has saved time and energy for the faculty, including evaluators, and it also gives quick and error-free results.

The manual evaluation was time-consuming. During Covid pandemic time, the new system has facilitated evaluators to evaluate about one lakh answer sheets of law students in six evaluation centres in the state, he added.

He said that the answer sheets of law students are scanned and sent to the respective evaluation centres online. The evaluators get the soft copies of answer sheets and evaluate them within the fixed time, he said.

A total of 26,000 students across the state are studying in 106 Law Colleges that are affiliated with the State Law University. At present, the evaluation of answer sheets of law students that have begun from January 10, is expected to be over by January 29, he noted.

Speaking to DH, Tumakuru Sufiya Law College principal Ramesha S said the digitised evaluation system is faculty and student-friendly, and better than the previous system.

It has saved manpower and reduced clerical work. It is more convenient for the evaluators as they can evaluate the answer sheets in their respective places and need not come to Hubballi. Besides, it has brought more efficacy and transparency, he added.

