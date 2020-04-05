Diploma courses losing sheen, have few takers

Once the most sought-after courses for the students after SSLC in the state, diploma programmes, these days, have few takers. The data available with Department of Technical Education for the last five years shows a considerable decrease in the number of admissions between 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Despite various student-friendly schemes introduced by the department like free education to SC/ST students, children of HIV infected and soldiers and free laptops for students, many are not showing any interest in taking up diploma courses.

“Even we are surprised with this dip in admissions. Various schemes introduced by the department have failed to attract the students to the diploma courses. After the Covid-19 crisis we are planning to conduct a survey to know the reason for dip in diploma admissions,” said a senior official of the department.

Senior faculties working with diploma colleges said, “One of the reasons for dip in admissions is students taking to pre-university course route to join professional

courses.”

The number of students enrolled for diploma courses in the 2015-16 academic year was 61,000 and this number came down to 41,732 during 2019-20.

There are over 85 government, 44 aided and 170 private unaided diploma colleges in state. Even 13 government engineering and 9 aided engineering colleges offer diploma courses. “In the last five years, at least 50% of the seats are falling vacant,” said an official.

However, compared to aided and unaided colleges, government diploma colleges are managing good enrollment. In the 2019-20 academic year, 22,095 seats were available at government colleges. Of which, 15,802 seats were filled as against only 19,585 seats of 47,524 seats at private unaided colleges were filled